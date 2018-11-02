WANTAGH, Long Island --Contestants on "Shark Tank" are sometimes put through a grueling process, but siblings Kaley, Christian and Kiera Young have certainly been there and done that already, having lost both their parents to cancer.
Their dad's invention got a major boost on an unforgettable episode of the show last week, and now, one of his big dreams is suddenly becoming a reality after his death.
"My mom passed away when I was 19," said Kaley, who is the oldest at 25. "I left school at that time to continue her studio and to carry on her legacy."
Kaley now runs her mother's Pilates studio in Wantagh and is the guardian for her younger sister, 15-year-old Kiera. Their mother, Beth, passed away from breast cancer in 2012. But the girls and their brother came to "Shark Tank" on behalf of their father, Keith, a New York City firefighter and inventor who died from 9/11-related cancer last March.
"Our dad invented the Cupboard Pro, and it was his dream to pitch it on 'Shark Tank,'" Kaley told the sharks. "Unfortunately, he passed away before he had that chance."
Their dad had also made a video pitch for his invention, which is a cutting board with a built in cup.
"My dad always made a big mess in the kitchen, so this was just his way of simplifying that mess," Kaley said. "And to have more family time with the three of us and our mom as well."
But that time passed way too fast.
"He was in hospice and just passed away," Kaley tearfully told the judges on the show.
The sharks were so moved that all five of them decided to invest $100,000 and donate any profits to Keith Young's favorite charity -- for those suffering from 9/11-related illnesses.
"That just felt like it was a sign from above, that he was there with us," Kaley said.
And the best part, aside from the support, was the legacy it offers.
"To have something that my brother and sister and I can continue in our dad's name," Kiera said.
Meanwhile, the Youngs say their product has already sold out, and they currently have more than $1 million in back orders. It is a huge turnaround for a family that has been through so much.