community

Kingsburg asking for sponsors to 'adopt a planter' to brighten up downtown

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kingsburg is unique among Valley towns. It has its own theme.

Swedish tourists Asa Wulf and Linus Karlsson were on their way from Sequoia to Yosemite when they pulled over because of a sign that said "Swedish Village."

"We're happy we did it because it's a very, very cute city," Wulf said.

One with twenty planters downtown.

"These planters they've got the basics to them. They've got the watering systems," said community services director Adam Castaneda.

They just need a new look, maybe a new theme. New sponsors will get their name on a plaque.

"Now we're just looking for new blood, new life to take on a different corner," Castaneda said.

The folks at Bella Bakery adopted the planter outside their business and filled it with colorful flowers.

It helps the corner come to life and the residents love it. So do the visitors.

"Back home we do have a lot of flowers beside the roads so I think it's a really nice touch to keep it a little bit Swedish," Wulf said.

It's part of the town's charm.

"We have of course the planters and the banners and the flags and the Swedish music," said store owner June Hess.

Ten of the planters still need sponsors.

"We've always been known for our downtown. We try really hard to make sure its upkept," Castaneda said.

If you're interested in adopting a planter in downtown Kingsburg, you can contact City Hall.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventskingsburgbusinesssocietycommunitykingsburg
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
App-based event brings real life game of 'Clue' to Fresno
Fallen firefighter honored with highway dedication in Los Banos
Hoover High School band prepares for Big Band Review
Homelessness, education discussed at State of Fresno County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bulldog gang members arrested for theft ring targeting Fresno retailers
Fallen firefighter honored with highway dedication in Los Banos
Prosecutors: Co-conspirator will unmask Fresno man as disguised shooter in 2018 murder
FCSO searching for man who's been missing for one month
CA to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
Gas prices rise in the Valley, up 23 cents in Fresno
Visalia Police say butane honey oil lab to blame for house fire
Show More
Bernie Sanders to make campaign stop in Fresno
Family remembers cousins killed in Hanford crash
68-year-old man killed in Reedley house fire
CDC: Upcoming flu season expected to be more severe than previous years
Hoover High School band prepares for Big Band Review
More TOP STORIES News