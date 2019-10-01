Kingsburg asking for sponsors to 'adopt a planter' to brighten up downtown

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kingsburg is unique among Valley towns. It has its own theme.Swedish tourists Asa Wulf and Linus Karlsson were on their way from Sequoia to Yosemite when they pulled over because of a sign that said "Swedish Village.""We're happy we did it because it's a very, very cute city," Wulf said.One with twenty planters downtown."These planters they've got the basics to them. They've got the watering systems," said community services director Adam Castaneda.They just need a new look, maybe a new theme. New sponsors will get their name on a plaque."Now we're just looking for new blood, new life to take on a different corner," Castaneda said.The folks at Bella Bakery adopted the planter outside their business and filled it with colorful flowers.It helps the corner come to life and the residents love it. So do the visitors."Back home we do have a lot of flowers beside the roads so I think it's a really nice touch to keep it a little bit Swedish," Wulf said.It's part of the town's charm."We have of course the planters and the banners and the flags and the Swedish music," said store owner June Hess.Ten of the planters still need sponsors."We've always been known for our downtown. We try really hard to make sure its upkept," Castaneda said.If you're interested in adopting a planter in downtown Kingsburg, you can contact City Hall.