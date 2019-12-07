Kuppa Joy opening new Fresno location with mission to give back to the community

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kuppa Joy has a new location in Fresno but also a new mission to give back to the community.Your next cup of coffee could help the Fresno Rescue Mission.Kuppa Joy is donating one dollar to the Fresno Rescue Mission for every Hot Hallelujah purchased.The rescue mission provides meals, emergency services, beds and much more to the homeless in our community.The mission says it's been at 200 percent capacity and using its resources to help families and individuals going through tough times.The CEO, Matthew Dildine, says the fundraiser comes at an important time."This is hard work and when someone comes to you and says we believe in what you're doing and we want to raise money for you and we didn't have to ask them to do that. It's really encouraging," said Dildine.The promotion is until the end of December at all seven Kuppa Joy locations.Their goal is to donate $10,000.