community

Kuppa Joy opening new Fresno location with mission to give back to the community

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kuppa Joy has a new location in Fresno but also a new mission to give back to the community.

Your next cup of coffee could help the Fresno Rescue Mission.

Kuppa Joy is donating one dollar to the Fresno Rescue Mission for every Hot Hallelujah purchased.

The rescue mission provides meals, emergency services, beds and much more to the homeless in our community.

The mission says it's been at 200 percent capacity and using its resources to help families and individuals going through tough times.

The CEO, Matthew Dildine, says the fundraiser comes at an important time.

"This is hard work and when someone comes to you and says we believe in what you're doing and we want to raise money for you and we didn't have to ask them to do that. It's really encouraging," said Dildine.

The promotion is until the end of December at all seven Kuppa Joy locations.

Their goal is to donate $10,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnorestaurantrestaurantscommunitycoffee
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Families flock to 74th Candy Cane Lane Parade
Students hold blood, bone marrow drive for Dinuba girl battling cancer
Christmas Tree Lane begins on Tuesday
Valley ag community mourns loss of Marvin Meyers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jeff Tedford announces resignation from head coach at Fresno State
Chowchilla holiday events impacted by incoming rain storm
Trial of former Fresno County Deputy accused of killing his sergeant continues
Fresno teen won second place in statewide cross country championship
Funerals being held for victims of Fresno mass shooting
Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student; 4 dead: Officials
Show More
Teen crashes stolen vehicle in east central Fresno
Teen migrant dies from flu in border patrol cell: VIDEO
Clovis Police give tips on avoiding stolen packages this holiday season
Fresno Co family reunited with dog day after it was stolen from backyard
49ers suspend radio analyst Tim Ryan for comments about Lamar Jackson
More TOP STORIES News