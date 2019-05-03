Community & Events

SoCal woman finishes Boston Marathon while 8 months pregnant

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES -- Saying "I Boston Marathon" is easier said than done, right.

"It was so exciting," Lizzette Perez, a Boston Marathon runner from Boyle Heights, said. "It was one of my bucket list items."

Now put yourself in the shoes of Perez, 34, who ran the marathon while being almost nine months pregnant.

"One doctor and my parents thought I was nuts." Perez said.

This is why her doctor thought she was nuts.

"He said because I could induce my labor at this stage in pregnancy," Perez said.

This Boyle Heights runner didn't find out she was pregnant until a week after she completed the qualifying race in August.

"But, I felt good and I have been running almost my whole life," Perez said. "I just continued with a refined training regimen."

Perez had a doctor's appointment two days before the day of the race.

"He told me that the heartbeat and the baby looked good, healthy, strong and to just take it easy," Perez said.

Perez did take it easy. She took water breaks, snack breaks and lots of potty breaks along the way and completed the race with a 5:49:20 time.

"It made my wildest dreams come true, it was a bucket list item," Perez said. "And knowing that I did it with my little girl and that we qualified together and we finished the journey together...I was so emotional."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsboyle heightseast los angeleslos angeles countymassachusettscommunity journalistboston marathonrunningin the communitymarathons
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News