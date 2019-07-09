Community & Events

Lake McClure restocked with 150,000 pounds of trout, including 6 trophy size fish

The trout population just got a big boost at Lake McClure in Mariposa County.

Monday, the Merced Irrigation District shared video, as more than 150,000 pounds of trout were released into the reservoir.

It's part of a long-term effort to restore the environment after a severe multi-year drought.

Lake Mcclure has been restocked with fish in the past; however, the population has not been able to re-establish itself.

If you're planning to head out to fish the average trophy size trout is about 10 pounds and two feet in length.

The district tagged six of them which are worth significant cash prizes.
