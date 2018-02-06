COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Last-Minute Weekend Getaways: 3 Trips From FAT For Under $500 (Flight + Hotel)

By Hoodline
Got the winter blues? It may be time for a spontaneous weekend getaway.

If you're looking to shake things up by hopping a flight out of Fresno this weekend, we've got three solid options for destinations that'll cost you less than $500, via travel site Kayak.

These include round-trip, non-stop flights leaving FAT on the evening of Friday, February 9th and returning on Sunday, February 11th, along with two nights in a hotel.

(Note: Supply is limited and prices are subject to change. Flights listed are for one traveller, but most hotel rooms accommodate two people. Additional fees for baggage and other flight accommodations may apply.)

Las Vegas




Photo: David Stanley/Flickr

The round-trip flight: For $366, you can fly Allegiant from FAT at 6:13pm on Friday, arriving at 7:19pm in Vegas. Coming back on Sunday night, you'll depart at 6:56pm, arriving at 8:06pm.

Click to book >

The hotel: The Days Inn Las Vegas at Wild Wild West Gambling Hall has a 6.6/10 rating from users, who praise its cleanliness and walking-distance proximity to Strip casinos like the Excalibur and MGM Grand. Two nights will run you $131.

Click to book >
Total price: $497

San Diego




Photo: Chad McDonald/Flickr

The round-trip flight: Depart FAT on United at 4:45pm Friday, connecting through LAX and landing in San Diego at 7:42pm. The flight home departs San Diego at 6:15am on Sunday, connecting through SFO and arriving in Fresno by 10:15am, for a grand total of $348.

Click to book >

The hotel: With a 7.8/10 user rating, the Quality Inn Chula Vista is well regarded by San Diego visitors, and two nights will run just $137. Popular aspects of this hotel include free wifi, a free continental breakfast, and close proximity to a trolley station that will take you right to SD's downtown.

Click to book >

Total price: $485

Seattle




Photo: Jonathan Miske/Flickr

The round-trip flight: $359 will buy you passage on United from FAT to Seattle, leaving 1:40pm Friday. After a stop at LAX, you'll arrive in Seattle at 6:35pm. On the way back, you'll depart the Emerald City at 7:10pm Sunday, connecting through SFO and arriving at FAT at 11:39pm.

Click to book >

The hotel: The Travelodge Seattle is situated north of downtown, but it's easy to get to all the sights via a bus stop located right out front. Travelers also praise this hotel's cleanliness and quiet, awarding it a 7.1/10 score. Two nights will cost a mere $141, a steal for this pricey city.

Click to book >

Total price: $500

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineFresno
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News