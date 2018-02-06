Last-Minute Weekend Getaways: 3 Trips From FAT For Under $500 (Flight + Hotel)

If you're looking to shake things up by hopping a flight out of Fresno this weekend, we've got three solid options for destinations that'll cost you less than $500, via travel site Kayak.
These include round-trip, non-stop flights leaving FAT on the evening of Friday, February 9th and returning on Sunday, February 11th, along with two nights in a hotel.
(Note: Supply is limited and prices are subject to change. Flights listed are for one traveller, but most hotel rooms accommodate two people. Additional fees for baggage and other flight accommodations may apply.)
Las Vegas
Photo: David Stanley/Flickr
The round-trip flight: For $366, you can fly Allegiant from FAT at 6:13pm on Friday, arriving at 7:19pm in Vegas. Coming back on Sunday night, you'll depart at 6:56pm, arriving at 8:06pm.
The hotel: The Days Inn Las Vegas at Wild Wild West Gambling Hall has a 6.6/10 rating from users, who praise its cleanliness and walking-distance proximity to Strip casinos like the Excalibur and MGM Grand. Two nights will run you $131.
Total price: $497
San Diego
Photo: Chad McDonald/Flickr
The round-trip flight: Depart FAT on United at 4:45pm Friday, connecting through LAX and landing in San Diego at 7:42pm. The flight home departs San Diego at 6:15am on Sunday, connecting through SFO and arriving in Fresno by 10:15am, for a grand total of $348.
The hotel: With a 7.8/10 user rating, the Quality Inn Chula Vista is well regarded by San Diego visitors, and two nights will run just $137. Popular aspects of this hotel include free wifi, a free continental breakfast, and close proximity to a trolley station that will take you right to SD's downtown.
Total price: $485
Seattle
Photo: Jonathan Miske/Flickr
The round-trip flight: $359 will buy you passage on United from FAT to Seattle, leaving 1:40pm Friday. After a stop at LAX, you'll arrive in Seattle at 6:35pm. On the way back, you'll depart the Emerald City at 7:10pm Sunday, connecting through SFO and arriving at FAT at 11:39pm.
The hotel: The Travelodge Seattle is situated north of downtown, but it's easy to get to all the sights via a bus stop located right out front. Travelers also praise this hotel's cleanliness and quiet, awarding it a 7.1/10 score. Two nights will cost a mere $141, a steal for this pricey city.
Total price: $500
