Latino Life is celebrating 10 Years on the air! ABC30's public affairs show hosted by Action News anchor Graciela Moreno premiered on February 1, 2009.
Now ABC30 will take a look back at some of the most memorable stories, interviews and causes featured on the show in a half-hour special, Latino Life: 10 Years of Culture and Community airing Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 6.30 p.m.
Latino Life focuses on issues impacting the Latino community and highlights positive contributions Latinos are making in the valley. The Central Valley is home to more than a million Latinos.
The City of Fresno proclaimed February 1, 2019 Latino Life Day.
Watch Latino Life episodes here.
Related Topics:
community-eventscommunitylatino life
community-eventscommunitylatino life
Sponsored Content