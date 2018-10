Students at Fresno City College are hosting the annual Chicano Youth Conference on campus on April 21st.They are inviting middle school students and high school students to enjoy a day of guest speakers, workshops, booths, cultural awareness, and entertainment.Fresno City College student organizers, Eduardo DeLeon and Josephine Madrigal joined Latino Life host Graciela Moreno to talk about the focus of the conference. Admission is free and students can register