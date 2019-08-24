Latino Life: Cumbias, Catrinas y Mas at Upcoming Fiesta Night

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mariachis, Monsanto and a 7-foot tall catrina. Just a few of the highlights you can expect at Centro La Familia's Fiesta Night.Fiesta Night is Friday, September 27, 2019 at Chukchansi Park. The evening includes food, music and a chance to honor local community members.The night ends with music from Monsanto performing RnB hits and cumbias.Get your tickets to Fiesta Night by calling Centro La Familia at (559) 237-2961.