FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mariachis, Monsanto and a 7-foot tall catrina. Just a few of the highlights you can expect at Centro La Familia's Fiesta Night.
Fiesta Night is Friday, September 27, 2019 at Chukchansi Park. The evening includes food, music and a chance to honor local community members.
The night ends with music from Monsanto performing RnB hits and cumbias.
Get your tickets to Fiesta Night by calling Centro La Familia at (559) 237-2961.
Latino Life: Cumbias, Catrinas y Mas at Upcoming Fiesta Night
