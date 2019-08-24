latino life

Latino Life: Cumbias, Catrinas y Mas at Upcoming Fiesta Night

By Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mariachis, Monsanto and a 7-foot tall catrina. Just a few of the highlights you can expect at Centro La Familia's Fiesta Night.

Fiesta Night is Friday, September 27, 2019 at Chukchansi Park. The evening includes food, music and a chance to honor local community members.

The night ends with music from Monsanto performing RnB hits and cumbias.

Get your tickets to Fiesta Night by calling Centro La Familia at (559) 237-2961.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresno downtownabc30 communitychukchansi parklatino life
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LATINO LIFE
Latino Life: Donate Network West Talks About The Gift of Life
Latino Life: New Leader and Cultural Events at Arte Americas
Latino Life: How a Valley Teen is Living With Half a Brain
Latino Life: Valley Organizations Receiving Investment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Andy Hall named as new Fresno Police Chief
Joseph Ward denied request to represent himself in court
Ways to protect yourself from mosquito bites
What a Fresno woman is going through after suffering from West Nile Virus
Billionaire political activist David Koch dies at 79
27 people injured after train derailment in Sacramento
McLane High School breaking in newly improved stadium
Show More
Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for tumor on pancreas
KCSO detectives searching for Tachi Palace stabbing suspect
Atwater Police searching for missing teen believed to be headed to Canada
First West Nile Virus death reported in Fresno County this year
Teen with measles may have exposed visitors at Disneyland Resort
More TOP STORIES News