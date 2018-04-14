Latino Life: Dia Del Maestro Tickets On Sale

Current and former educators are collaborating for an event that promises food, fun, and inspiration!The Fresno chapter of the Association of Mexican-American Educators or AMAE is hosting El Dia del Maestro Educator Recognition and Student Scholarship Awards Banquet. The event takes place at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11th at 6:00 p.m. Action News anchor Graciela Moreno will emcee the event.She sat down with AMAE President Johnny Baltierra and Treasurer Pat Gutierrez to discuss the celebration of educator and student achievement. Tickets cost $40.Call Pat Gutierrez at (559) 696-0558 for tickets.