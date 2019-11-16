latino life

Latino Life: Every Neighborhood Partnership Brings Families Together

By Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents in Fresno are getting together to strengthen relationships and outcomes in their neighborhoods.
The non-profit called Every Neighborhood Partnership connects churches and other community partners with schools and helps families through mentoring, sports programs and outreach events.

The goal is to see children and families leading healthier lives and thriving. Daniel Dominguez is the Neighborhood Development Coordinator with ENP and says families have opportunities to connect with each other and in turn, become leaders within their own neighborhoods.

He and Fresno resident Dalia Arenas were interviewed by Latino Life host Graciela Moreno in the ABC30 studios on November 14, 2019. They discussed how ENP is impacting lives all over the city.

https://everyneighborhood.org/
