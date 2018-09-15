LATINO LIFE

Latino Life: Fans of Cumbias and Mariachis Can Enjoy Both at Fiesta Night

Monsanto will perform and Mariachi Tenochtitlan is also in the entertainment lineup.

Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
If you're a fan of cumbias, R&B, and mariachi music, you can enjoy it all at Fiesta Night at Chukchansi Park.

The fundraiser for Centro La Familia Advocacy Services is Friday, September 28, 2018, from 5:00p.m.-10: 00 p.m. in Downtown Fresno.

Monsanto will perform and Mariachi Tenochtitlan is also in the entertainment lineup. The night includes food, silent auction items, and a chance to win prizes. Get ticket info here.

Centro La Familia Executive Director, Margarita Rocha was a guest on Latino Life on

Thursday, September 13, 2018. She sat down with host Graciela Moreno to talk about the event and the work Centro does to help the community. Centro La Familia has a victim services program- helping those who have been

affected by human trafficking, sexual assault, domestic violence.

The non-profit also helps families with the following:

  • mental health education
  • health insurance enrollment
  • consumer fraud protection
  • civic engagement
  • accredited immigration services


Get more info on Centro's services here or check out the interview with Rocha to learn more.
