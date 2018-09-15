Latino Life: Fans of Cumbias and Mariachis Can Enjoy Both at Fiesta Night

mental health education

If you're a fan of cumbias, R&B, and mariachi music, you can enjoy it all at Fiesta Night at Chukchansi Park.The fundraiser for Centro La Familia Advocacy Services is Friday, September 28, 2018, from 5:00p.m.-10: 00 p.m. in Downtown Fresno.Monsanto will perform and Mariachi Tenochtitlan is also in the entertainment lineup. The night includes food, silent auction items, and a chance to win prizes. Get ticket infoCentro La Familia Executive Director, Margarita Rocha was a guest on Latino Life onThursday, September 13, 2018. She sat down with host Graciela Moreno to talk about the event and the work Centro does to help the community. Centro La Familia has a victim services program- helping those who have beenaffected by human trafficking, sexual assault, domestic violence.The non-profit also helps families with the following:Get more info on Centro's servicesor check out the interview with Rocha to learn more.