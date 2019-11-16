Latino Life: Fiesta Navideña Has Fashion, Mariachis and Cultural Displays

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mariachis and models will take center stage at Fiesta Navideña.
The annual fundraising event organized by the Fresno County League of Mexican-American Women promises fun and a celebration of Latino culture.
Fiesta Navideña is Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:30a.m. at Pardini's in North Fresno. The morning starts with mariachis and a champagne brunch.
The catwalk comes alive with women, men and children wearing fashion by local retailers. Fresno County LMAW uses all proceeds to support scholarships for local students.
The day also includes a Posada plus Latino-inspired artwork, silent auction items and centerpieces. Lilia Chavez is a member of Fresno County League of Mexican-American Women, she joined Latino Life host Graciela Moreno in the ABC30 studios November 14 to talk about the mission of the organization and to give a preview of what attendees can expect at Fiesta Navideña.
