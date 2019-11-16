Latino Life: Fiesta Navideña Has Fashion, Mariachis and Cultural Displays

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mariachis and models will take center stage at Fiesta Navideña.The annual fundraising event organized by the Fresno County League of Mexican-American Women promises fun and a celebration of Latino culture.Fiesta Navideña is Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:30a.m. at Pardini's in North Fresno. The morning starts with mariachis and a champagne brunch.The catwalk comes alive with women, men and children wearing fashion by local retailers. Fresno County LMAW uses all proceeds to support scholarships for local students.The day also includes a Posada plus Latino-inspired artwork, silent auction items and centerpieces. Lilia Chavez is a member of Fresno County League of Mexican-American Women, she joined Latino Life host Graciela Moreno in the ABC30 studios November 14 to talk about the mission of the organization and to give a preview of what attendees can expect at Fiesta Navideña.December 7Pardini's