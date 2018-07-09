LATINO LIFE: First Grad of Fresno County Public Library's Online High School

Getting a high school diploma can make a big difference in your job prospects. According to Education Week, Children Trends Database, the number of high school students who drop out each day is 8,300.A high school dropout is not eligible for 90 percent of U.S. jobs. The Fresno County Public Library is trying to bridge the gap and offer adults the opportunity to earn their high school diploma through Career Online High School (COHS).Fresno County Public Library Literacy Coordinator, Deborah Bernal sat with Latino Life host Graciela Moreno on June 5 and shared details about COHS. The first graduate is Norma Lopez. She enrolled in May of 2017 and graduated in June 2018 with a 3.0 GPA.COHS is free and students have up to 18 months to earn their diploma. Watch the Latino Life interview on video for more details and to learn more about Norma's storyor call Literacy Services Center (559) 600-9240.