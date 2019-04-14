Latino Life: Fresno's Exhibit of Local Latino History

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Behind every photo at the new exhibit at Arte Americas is a story of hope, struggle or victory but family is also a common thread.Arte Americas, the valley's largest Latino Cultural Center has a new exhibit called 'Caminos' which means paths.The path takes you on a journey of local Latino history from 1772 to the present. The multi-media exhibit includes artifacts and black and white photos of Mexican-American families.You will see the impact of the Bracero program and families who took part in the Mexican Revolution. On April 8, 2019, 'Caminos' Project Director Nancy Marquez and Interim Executive Director of Arte Americas,Lilia Chavez joined Latino Life host Graciela Moreno for a special look at the exhibit.'Caminos' will be on display through June 30, 2019. Admission to Arte Americas is free.