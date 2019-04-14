Latino Life: Latina Women's Conference May 9th in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Promising a day of inspiration and networking, Central California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Latina Women's Conference on May 9th.With a theme of Living With Courage... for Me, For You, For Us, the day includes a luncheon with keynote speaker Diana Diaz from Real Authentic Women Wellness or RAWW.Attendees can also visit a trade show with networking opportunities. The conference also includes workshops tackling topics from makeup to mental health.Conference Co-Chairs Silvana Bagdasaryan and Sonia Arreguin sat down with Latino Life host Graciela Moreno on April 11, 2019, to discuss what attendees can expect includingScholarship opportunities. Graciela Moreno will emcee the conference. ABC30 is a media sponsor.May 9, 201911AM-5PMFalls Event CenterFresno