Latino Life: Local trailblazers getting recognition in southeast Fresno

Yvonne Romero, Former Fresno Bee Community Relations Officer

Adrian Alvarez, Fresno Police Sergeant

Dr. Joseph Jones, Fresno Pacific University President

Robert Pao Ly, Business Owner

Attorney Pat Brown, Life-Time Achievement Award

Dr. Theresa Perez, Posthumous Award

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local community leaders will be honored in November for their impact on southeast Fresno.Southeast Fresno Community Economic Development Association, or SEFCEDA, will hold its annual Trailblazers for Prosperity Awards Luncheon Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the Fresno Fairgrounds.SEFCEDA CEO Jose Leon Barraza says the organization is connecting southeast Fresno residents with job training and educational opportunities.SEFCEDA is also on a mission to create a new park and soccer complex in Southeast Fresno.Barraza joined Latino Life host Graciela Moreno in the ABC30 studios on October 17, 2019, to discuss the work of SEFCEDA and the luncheon that will honor community members for their contributions to the area.Honorees include: