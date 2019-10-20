Latino Life: Local trailblazers getting recognition in southeast Fresno

Southeast Fresno Community Economic Development Association, or SEFCEDA, will hold its annual Trailblazers for Prosperity Awards Luncheon Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the Fresno Fairgrounds.
SEFCEDA CEO Jose Leon Barraza says the organization is connecting southeast Fresno residents with job training and educational opportunities.
SEFCEDA is also on a mission to create a new park and soccer complex in Southeast Fresno.
Barraza joined Latino Life host Graciela Moreno in the ABC30 studios on October 17, 2019, to discuss the work of SEFCEDA and the luncheon that will honor community members for their contributions to the area.
Honorees include:
Click here for ticket information.