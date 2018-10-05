LATINO LIFE

Latino Life: New Fresno State Play Tackles Immigration and Friendship Status

Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Young actors will soon grace the stage at Fresno State with a new play tackling immigration and friendship status.

Just Like Us is based on Helen Thorpe's bestselling book.

The story follows four Latina teenage girls in Denver--two are documented, and two are not. Their friendships unravel when immigration status dictates their opportunities and their lives get increasingly complicated.

Just Like Us is written by Karen Zacarías and directed by Gina Sandí-Díaz. Performances run from October 26th through November 3rd at the Speech Arts Building at Fresno State.

Get ticket information here.
