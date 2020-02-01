BREAKING NEWS
Highway 41 shut down in both directions at Bullard Avenue
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Fresno man arrested on suspicion of pimping at Clovis massage parlors
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Bay Area's 1st case of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara Co.
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Consumer Watch
Education Watch
Health Watch
Valley Grown
Children First
Travel
Station Info
Community
Contact and Information
Meet the News Team
Jobs
TV Listings
shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Latino Life
Valley Focus
Localish
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Community & Events
Lauren on 30 Seconds With 30
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KFSN
Related topics:
community & events
30 seconds with 30
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Highway 41 shut down in both directions at Bullard Avenue
US airlines suspend China flights amid coronavirus concerns
Fresno man arrested on suspicion of pimping at Clovis massage parlors
Fresno artist creates stunning mural of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna
Bay Area's 1st case of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara Co.
Man fatally shot in Lindsay last weekend, police say
4 teens in hospital after shooting in Merced
Show More
3 men steal $4K, beer from Terra Bella store at gunpoint
Fresno neighbors rush in to protect kids after dad shoots mom
Recreational pot sale is finally coming to Fresno
Congress to consider helicopter safety act after Kobe crash
Elderly man in wheelchair in critical condition after crash with car in central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News