Law enforcement from around Fresno County gather to run across the city for good cause

Tuesday was a run for a cause across the city of Fresno.Local law enforcement in Fresno County gathered in Downtown Fresno for this year's torch run. This event is a fundraiser to help raise awareness for the Special Olympics being held this weekend in Davis.Tuesday's torch run all began with an opening ceremony before officers set out on their nine-mile run.CHP officer Axel Reyes said, "The athletes are the ones that benefit from this-- that's something that law enforcement has taken on not just here, but throughout the nation and throughout the world."The finish line is at Dog House Grill at Shaw and Chestnut.Officers with the CHP, Fresno Police, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, and Clovis Police are out to participate.