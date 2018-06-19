GOOD NEWS

Law enforcement from around Fresno County gather to run across the city for good cause

EMBED </>More Videos

Local law enforcement in Fresno County gathered in Downtown Fresno for this year's torch run. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Tuesday was a run for a cause across the city of Fresno.

Local law enforcement in Fresno County gathered in Downtown Fresno for this year's torch run. This event is a fundraiser to help raise awareness for the Special Olympics being held this weekend in Davis.

Tuesday's torch run all began with an opening ceremony before officers set out on their nine-mile run.

CHP officer Axel Reyes said, "The athletes are the ones that benefit from this-- that's something that law enforcement has taken on not just here, but throughout the nation and throughout the world."

The finish line is at Dog House Grill at Shaw and Chestnut.

Officers with the CHP, Fresno Police, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, and Clovis Police are out to participate.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfresno police departmentcalifornia highway patrolfresno county sheriff departmentfresno countyspecial olympicsFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOOD NEWS
Man uses old fortune cookie numbers to win $1 million
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Strangers save 2 people in dramatic flooding rescue
Girl, 4, named Florence helps victims of Hurricane Florence
More good news
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News