It's here!The line-up of acts for Fresno Grizzly Fest 2019 has been released.The festival runs from May 4-5.Here is a list of some notable acts that will be performing that weekend:-G-Eazy-Portugal. The Man-Young The Giant-Schoolboy Q-Ziggy Marley-Matt and Kim-Jessie Reyez-Matisyahutwo-day tickets are on sale now and one-day tickets go on sale this Thursday.For more information click here