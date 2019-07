List of Memorial Day events throughout the Valley

SATURDAY, MAY 25

SUNDAY, MAY 26

MONDAY, MAY 27

Time: 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.Date: May 25, 2019Location: Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 4th St, Clovis, CA 93612Contact: Amy Hance (559) 325-2769Website: https://www.clovismemorialrun.com/ Event Info: The event includes a timed 5K (3.1 miles) run or walk, a non-timed 2-mile walk, a non-timed 1/2 mile kid's run, and a non-timed 1/2 mile Senior Walk & Roll. Registration includes a t-shirt, pancake breakfast ticket, goodie bag, one raffle ticket (additional tickets available for $1.00) and a participant ribbon.Time: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.Date: May 25, 2019Location: Merced Cemetery, 1300 B Street, Merced, CA.Website: https://www.mercedcountyevents.com/new-events/merced-cemetery-volunteer-day Event Info: Merced Cemetery is looking for volunteers to place flags and a cross at the headstones of every Veteran in the cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day. There will be donuts and coffee at 8:30 a.m. and pizza for lunch.Time: 9 a.m.Date: May 26, 2019Location: 32053 West McCabe Rd, Santa Nella, CA 95322Contact: 209-854-1040Website: https://www.cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/sanjoaquinvalley.asp Event Info: Memorial Day ceremony will take place at 9 a.m.Time: 3:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.Date: May 26, 2019Location: Shaghoian Concert Hall, Clovis North High School, 2770 E International Ave, Fresno CA 93730Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-fresno-community-concert-band-presents-an-american-tribute-tickets-50408907399 Event Info: Fresno Community Concert Band will host an "American Tribute" concert honoring those who have served and sacrificed for our country, with guest artist Nathan Sobieralski.Time: 9 a.m.-2.p.m.Date: May 27, 2019Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District 808 4th St, Clovis, California 93612Contact: (559)299-0471Website: http://www.playfresno.org/events/memorial-day-2019 Event Info: The Clovis Veterans Memorial District will host a Memorial Day celebration with outside activities, live concerts, Veteran documentaries, and a patriotic concert, followed by a complimentary luncheon.Time: 9 a.m.Date: May 27, 2019Location: Kingsburg Cemetery, 12782 E. Clarkson Ave.Event Info: Kingsburg American Legion Post 191, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6152 and Kingsburg American Legion Auxiliary Unit 191 will host memorial day ceremony.Time: 9 a.m.Date: May 27, 2019Location: Clovis Cemetery, 305 N Villa Ave, Clovis CA 93612Contact: (559) 299-6057Event Info: Clovis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3225 and the American Legion will host Memorial Day ceremony.Time: 11 a.m.Date: May 27, 2019Location: Fresno Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 175 South Cornelia, Fresno CA 93706Contact: Laura Steiner (559) 268-7823Website: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/fresno-ca/fresno-memorial-gardens/0229 Event Info: The 56th annual memorial day service sponsored by Fresno Memorial Gardens and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5057 will host memorial day celebration with patriotic music performed by Front Line Quartet and Fresno Stag and Thistle Pipe Band. This year's honoree is Marlene Rafferty, past president District 9 Auxiliary.Time: 9 a.m.Date: May 27, 2019Location: Oakhill Cemetery, 40188 CA-41, Oakhurst, CA 93644Contact: (559) 683-4845Website: http://www.maderacemetery.org/our-cemeteries/oakhill/ Event Info: Oakhill Cemetery will have a 9 a.m. service followed by a 21-gun salute at 10 a.m.Time: 9 a.m.Date: May 27, 2019Location: Roeding Park, 890 W Belmont Ave, Fresno, CA 93728Contact: (559) 275-6318Event Info: Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Hanford Nisei Liberty Post 5869 and Sierra Nisei Post 8499 will host a Memorial Day service at 9 a.m.Time: 10 a.m.Date: May 27, 2019Location: Visalia Public Cemetery, 1300 W. Goshen Ave, Visalia, CAContact: (559) 735-6181Website: https://www.visaliacem.org/events/list/ Event Info: The program includes presentation of the colors by Naval Sea Cadets. Stories of service about Jared Verbeek and Melvin Dority, music and song by El Diamante High School, laying of memorial wreaths, release of peace and remembrance doves, rifles salute, and playing of taps at the conclusion of the ceremony. Visalia Public Cemetery will host Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m., followed by food at the Miller Memorial Chapel.Time: 9 a.m.Date: May 27, 2019Location: Washington Colony Cemetery, 7318 S Elm Ave, Easton, CA.Contact: (559) 264-7577Event Info: Washington Colony Cemetery will host Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m.Time: 5:45 a.m.Date: May 27, 2019Location: Woodward Park Lakeview Shelter, 7775 North Friant Road, Fresno CA 93720Contact: George Grimsley 559-299-7471Website: https://www.calvet.ca.gov/Pages/Memorial-Day-Sunrise-Services--Fresno,-CA--May-27,-2019.aspx Event Info: The Vietnam Veterans of America Fresno Chapter's 33rd Annual Memorial Day will host a Sunrise Service at Woodward Park. The event begins at 5:45 a.m. and continues not longer than an hour with ceremonies and brief talks honoring all American servicemen and women who gave their lives for their country. Entry into the park is free for this event, which will be held just inside the park (Audubon Dr. entrance) at the Lakeside Picnic Shelter. Entry to the park for this event will be free. Coffee and donuts will be served.