List of Memorial Day events throughout the Valley

SATURDAY, MAY 25
Clovis Memorial Run
Time: 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Date: May 25, 2019
Location: Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 4th St, Clovis, CA 93612
Contact: Amy Hance (559) 325-2769
Website: https://www.clovismemorialrun.com/
Event Info: The event includes a timed 5K (3.1 miles) run or walk, a non-timed 2-mile walk, a non-timed 1/2 mile kid's run, and a non-timed 1/2 mile Senior Walk & Roll. Registration includes a t-shirt, pancake breakfast ticket, goodie bag, one raffle ticket (additional tickets available for $1.00) and a participant ribbon.
Merced Cemetery Volunteer Day
Time: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Date: May 25, 2019
Location: Merced Cemetery, 1300 B Street, Merced, CA.
Website: https://www.mercedcountyevents.com/new-events/merced-cemetery-volunteer-day
Event Info: Merced Cemetery is looking for volunteers to place flags and a cross at the headstones of every Veteran in the cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day. There will be donuts and coffee at 8:30 a.m. and pizza for lunch.
SUNDAY, MAY 26
San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery
Time: 9 a.m.
Date: May 26, 2019
Location: 32053 West McCabe Rd, Santa Nella, CA 95322
Contact: 209-854-1040
Website: https://www.cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/sanjoaquinvalley.asp
Event Info: Memorial Day ceremony will take place at 9 a.m.
An American Tribute
Time: 3:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.
Date: May 26, 2019
Location: Shaghoian Concert Hall, Clovis North High School, 2770 E International Ave, Fresno CA 93730
Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-fresno-community-concert-band-presents-an-american-tribute-tickets-50408907399
Event Info: Fresno Community Concert Band will host an "American Tribute" concert honoring those who have served and sacrificed for our country, with guest artist Nathan Sobieralski.
MONDAY, MAY 27
Clovis Memorial Day 2019
Time: 9 a.m.-2.p.m.
Date: May 27, 2019
Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District 808 4th St, Clovis, California 93612
Contact: (559)299-0471
Website: http://www.playfresno.org/events/memorial-day-2019
Event Info: The Clovis Veterans Memorial District will host a Memorial Day celebration with outside activities, live concerts, Veteran documentaries, and a patriotic concert, followed by a complimentary luncheon.
Kingsburg Memorial Day Ceremony
Time: 9 a.m.
Date: May 27, 2019
Location: Kingsburg Cemetery, 12782 E. Clarkson Ave.
Event Info: Kingsburg American Legion Post 191, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6152 and Kingsburg American Legion Auxiliary Unit 191 will host memorial day ceremony.
Clovis Cemetery
Time: 9 a.m.
Date: May 27, 2019
Location: Clovis Cemetery, 305 N Villa Ave, Clovis CA 93612
Contact: (559) 299-6057
Event Info: Clovis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3225 and the American Legion will host Memorial Day ceremony.
Fresno Memorial Gardens
Time: 11 a.m.
Date: May 27, 2019
Location: Fresno Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 175 South Cornelia, Fresno CA 93706
Contact: Laura Steiner (559) 268-7823
Website: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/fresno-ca/fresno-memorial-gardens/0229
Event Info: The 56th annual memorial day service sponsored by Fresno Memorial Gardens and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5057 will host memorial day celebration with patriotic music performed by Front Line Quartet and Fresno Stag and Thistle Pipe Band. This year's honoree is Marlene Rafferty, past president District 9 Auxiliary.
Oakhill Cemetery
Time: 9 a.m.
Date: May 27, 2019
Location: Oakhill Cemetery, 40188 CA-41, Oakhurst, CA 93644
Contact: (559) 683-4845
Website: http://www.maderacemetery.org/our-cemeteries/oakhill/
Event Info: Oakhill Cemetery will have a 9 a.m. service followed by a 21-gun salute at 10 a.m.
Roeding Park
Time: 9 a.m.
Date: May 27, 2019
Location: Roeding Park, 890 W Belmont Ave, Fresno, CA 93728
Contact: (559) 275-6318
Event Info: Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Hanford Nisei Liberty Post 5869 and Sierra Nisei Post 8499 will host a Memorial Day service at 9 a.m.
Visalia Public Cemetery
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: May 27, 2019
Location: Visalia Public Cemetery, 1300 W. Goshen Ave, Visalia, CA
Contact: (559) 735-6181
Website: https://www.visaliacem.org/events/list/
Event Info: The program includes presentation of the colors by Naval Sea Cadets. Stories of service about Jared Verbeek and Melvin Dority, music and song by El Diamante High School, laying of memorial wreaths, release of peace and remembrance doves, rifles salute, and playing of taps at the conclusion of the ceremony. Visalia Public Cemetery will host Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m., followed by food at the Miller Memorial Chapel.
Washington Colony Cemetery
Time: 9 a.m.
Date: May 27, 2019
Location: Washington Colony Cemetery, 7318 S Elm Ave, Easton, CA.
Contact: (559) 264-7577
Event Info: Washington Colony Cemetery will host Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m.
Woodward Park Sunrise Service
Time: 5:45 a.m.
Date: May 27, 2019
Location: Woodward Park Lakeview Shelter, 7775 North Friant Road, Fresno CA 93720
Contact: George Grimsley 559-299-7471
Website: https://www.calvet.ca.gov/Pages/Memorial-Day-Sunrise-Services--Fresno,-CA--May-27,-2019.aspx
Event Info: The Vietnam Veterans of America Fresno Chapter's 33rd Annual Memorial Day will host a Sunrise Service at Woodward Park. The event begins at 5:45 a.m. and continues not longer than an hour with ceremonies and brief talks honoring all American servicemen and women who gave their lives for their country. Entry into the park is free for this event, which will be held just inside the park (Audubon Dr. entrance) at the Lakeside Picnic Shelter. Entry to the park for this event will be free. Coffee and donuts will be served.
