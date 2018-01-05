Local Celebrations Honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Several events will be held in Fresno and Clovis to celebrate and pay tribute to the life of the Reverand Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. January 15th is a national holiday in honor of the late civil rights leader. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Committee of Fresno is holding several events. This year's theme is Living The Dream For All, Every Day in Every Way. This list was provided by the committee. Events are open to the public.
Friday, January 12, 2018 - Opening Garlanding Ceremony (11:45AM -12:45 PM)
Location: Fresno County Courthouse Park (at MLK Bust on west side of park facing Van Ness), 1100 Van Ness Avenue Featuring Special Guest Speaker, Superintendent FUSD Bob Nelson along with FUSD students performing dance and song in honor of MLK.
Contact: Dr. Sudarshan Kapoor (559) 801-8189 or Gail Gaston (559) 681-3140
Friday, January 12, 2018 - Awards Ceremony & Community Reception (5:30-6:30pm)
Location: Fresno City Hall, Council Chambers, 2600 Fresno Street. Award Recipients: Cal Johnson, Miguel Arias and Fresno Center for Non Violence, for outstanding service to the community.
Contact: Eric Payne (559) 242-0641 or Summer Gaston-Gehris (559) 301-5466
Friday, January 12, 2018 Candle Light Vigil following the Awards Ceremony (6:30pm-7:30pm)
Location: Fresno City Hall, 2nd floor steps and lobby, 2600 Fresno Street.
Contact: Gail Gaston (559) 681-3140 Dr. Sudarshan Kapoor (559) 801-8189
Saturday, January 13, 2018 - Community Breakfast (Breakfast served at 9:00 AM / Program starts at 9:45 AM)
Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial Building, 808 4th Street, Clovis, CA. Speaker: Clovis City Council Member Vong Mouanoutoua, along with special singing from local community choirs.
Tickets: $5.00 each in advance and canned food donation. Tables of 8 available at $40.00 with advanced reservation.
Contact: Erin Ford-Horio, (559) 324-2476 or erinf@cityofclovis.com
Monday, January 15, 2018 - March (9:15-10:45 AM)
Location: Fresno City Hall, 2600 Fresno Street, Fresno Marchers assemble at 9:30 AM. March begins at 10:15AM, ending at the Fresno
Convention Center 848 M Street for Commemoration Program.
Contact: James Lett III (559) 284-6420 & Enrique Reade (559) 940-2159 or Gail Gaston (559) 681-3140
Monday, January 15, 2018 - Commemoration Program (9:00-10:30AM)
Location: Saint John's Catholic Cathedral located at 2814 Mariposa in Downtown Fresno. Marchers will assemble at 9AM and march to Fresno City Hall at 2600 Fresno Street. Commemoration program will be held. Master of Ceremonies is ABC30 anchor Cory James. The event includes special guest speakers, cultural dancers and singing to celebrate our communities' diversity and culture in commemoration to the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Contact: James Lett III (559) 284-6420 & Enrique Reade (559) 940-2159 or Gail Gaston (559) 681-3140
