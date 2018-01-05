Local Celebrations Honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Several events will be held in Fresno and Clovis to celebrate and pay tribute to the life of the Reverand Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. January 15th is a national holiday in honor of the late civil rights leader. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Committee of Fresno is holding several events. This year's theme is Living The Dream For All, Every Day in Every Way. This list was provided by the committee. Events are open to the public.Fresno County Courthouse Park (at MLK Bust on west side of park facing Van Ness), 1100 Van Ness Avenue Featuring Special Guest Speaker,along with FUSD students performing dance and song in honor of MLK.Fresno City Hall, Council Chambers, 2600 Fresno Street. Award Recipients:for outstanding service to the community.following the Awards CeremonyFresno City Hall, 2nd floor steps and lobby, 2600 Fresno Street.Clovis Veterans Memorial Building, 808 4th Street, Clovis, CA. Speaker:, along with special singing from local community choirs.Tables of 8 available at $40.00 with advanced reservation.Fresno City Hall, 2600 Fresno Street, Fresno Marchers assemble at 9:30 AM. March begins at 10:15AM, ending at the FresnoConvention Center 848 M Street for Commemoration Program.Saint John's Catholic Cathedral located at 2814 Mariposa in Downtown Fresno. Marchers will assemble at 9AM and march to Fresno City Hall at 2600 Fresno Street. Commemoration program will be held. Master of Ceremonies is ABC30 anchor Cory James. The event includes special guest speakers, cultural dancers and singing to celebrate our communities' diversity and culture in commemoration to the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.