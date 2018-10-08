Local non-profits showcasing what they do at the Big Fresno Fair

The Big Fresno Fair is 12 days of nonstop fun.And over the course of those 12 days, the Central Valley SPCA is out with its mobile unit ready to help these little guys find forever homes."Everybody tends to love animals and when people come out here they just fall in love automatically. We have tons of adorable and sweet animals," said adoption agent Diana Rios.This weekend they were able to adopt out 30 pets.A good start but are hoping to get 100 pets adopted over the next few days.Being at the fair makes a huge difference."It's better to bring the animals out to people sometimes just because a lot of people don't even know where our shelter is. So coming out to the community really as help a lot," said Rios.Over at the CAL FIRE booth firefighters are working to educate both kids and adults."We want to prevent someone from getting hurt. We want to prevent someone from getting injured so we are here," said Fire Prevention Specialist Stacey Nolan.Kids can pretend to be a firefighter for just a second by trying on their gear.Then go inside this trailer where they'll learn about cooking safety and how smoke detectors are set off."I hope they walk away with some time of knowledge. So they are not hurt or end up in a burn center, that would be my goal,'' said Nolan.And even though it's October Cal Fire is still reminding people about the dangers of wildfires and the importance of having defensible space around your home.CAL FIRE and the Central California SPCA are at the fair each day.