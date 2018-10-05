Local performers taking the stage at the Big Fresno Fair

Boy George may be the big draw at the Big Fresno Fair but you can also find local musicians performing all around the fairgrounds.Country singer John Pemberton had folks kickin' up their heels on the dance floor at the Yosemite Station.Pemberton is the former Police Chief of Dickson, Oklahoma who moved back to the valley two years ago to sing full-time.John Pemberton has recorded three CDs. He sticks to mostly traditional country but also sings some of the newer tunes. John performs at venues such as the Tachi Palace but loves the fan feedback at the fair. A lot of new fans just stopped by to rest."What's nice about the Fresno Fair is I get to meet a lot of new people. I notice a lot of people come from different areas of the valley so getting to visit with them and it helps me with the fan base," said Pemberton.The chance to be discovered and signed to a labels keeps artists like John going.Rene Emilio is another local performer. You can find him in the middle of the audience singing everything from old school R&B to Sinatra."The romantic Spanish music I like to do because of the passion. The old school funky 70's and 80's, stuff like that, because I'm an old fool from the old school," said Emilio.Our homegrown artists live for the chance to perform on a regular basis. Emilio likes to get up close and personal when he performs.You can find him at local venues as well but he's been a staple at the fair for the past decade."It's really important because I have a lot of my friends and family usually come out and support. A lot of Facebook friends will come out and we have a good time," said Emilio.The 59-year-old Emilio has even gone back to school, to Fresno City College. He hopes to someday teach music.