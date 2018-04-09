Local students compete for glory as their bots battle it out at the Central Valley Regional Robotics Competition

Sanger High School Robotics Team "Uni-Rex" is unleashing their prehistoric powerhouse-- the Brachiosaurus-- upon the Central Valley Regional Robotics Competition. Team CEO Yovana Martinez hopes their 119-pound dino machine can stomp out the competition."A lot of work goes into this, there is programming, cladding, electrical, making our esthetic of the robot looking nice."Before they can face off, they and 48 other California teams will have to take care of some finishing touches.Nineteen Central Valley high schools are competing, and the luck of the draw decides if they'll be allies or enemies when they go head-to-head in an 8-bit inspired challenge called First Power-Up.Planning Committee Chairman Michael Adams said, "The teams are trapped in an arcade and their goal is to defeat the boss and escape the arcade."But escaping isn't easy-- two teams, red and blue, have three robots, they'll collect yellow cubes and place them on scales. The one with the most points at the end of the round wins.If team Uni-Rex wants to win they'll have some stiff competition facing Madera High School. They are fresh off their win at the Sacramento Regional Robotics Competition.Roger Villagomez, a junior at Madera High School, said, "The thing that sets our robot apart is the drive train. We have a swerve drivetrain this year, so pretty much what that means is the robot can drive straight while going in circles."Even with glory and bragging rights at stake, Martinez said it's all about teamwork."We plan to win by being gracious professionals, in this game you have to be friends with everyone."The robotics competition ends on Sunday and it's free.