FRESNO

Local students compete for glory as their bots battle it out at the Central Valley Regional Robotics Competition

EMBED </>More Videos

Sanger High School Robotics Team "Uni-Rex" is unleashing their prehistoric powerhouse-- the Brachiosaurus-- upon the Central Valley Regional Robotics Competition. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Sanger High School Robotics Team "Uni-Rex" is unleashing their prehistoric powerhouse-- the Brachiosaurus-- upon the Central Valley Regional Robotics Competition. Team CEO Yovana Martinez hopes their 119-pound dino machine can stomp out the competition.

"A lot of work goes into this, there is programming, cladding, electrical, making our esthetic of the robot looking nice."

Before they can face off, they and 48 other California teams will have to take care of some finishing touches.



Nineteen Central Valley high schools are competing, and the luck of the draw decides if they'll be allies or enemies when they go head-to-head in an 8-bit inspired challenge called First Power-Up.

Planning Committee Chairman Michael Adams said, "The teams are trapped in an arcade and their goal is to defeat the boss and escape the arcade."

But escaping isn't easy-- two teams, red and blue, have three robots, they'll collect yellow cubes and place them on scales. The one with the most points at the end of the round wins.

If team Uni-Rex wants to win they'll have some stiff competition facing Madera High School. They are fresh off their win at the Sacramento Regional Robotics Competition.

Roger Villagomez, a junior at Madera High School, said, "The thing that sets our robot apart is the drive train. We have a swerve drivetrain this year, so pretty much what that means is the robot can drive straight while going in circles."

Even with glory and bragging rights at stake, Martinez said it's all about teamwork.

"We plan to win by being gracious professionals, in this game you have to be friends with everyone."

The robotics competition ends on Sunday and it's free.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsrobotsfresnohigh schoolFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News