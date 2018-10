Manchester Mall in Central Fresno was the place to go to on Saturday if you were looking to satisfy a barbeque craving.Vibe Barbeque Fest wrapped up about 10:00 p.m. This is the second year of the event and the theme was Fresno Versus Clovis. There were several local vendors who cooked up ribs, tri-tip, chicken, and shish kabobs.Organizers said the purpose of the event is to highlight and bring awareness to local restaurants and businesses in the area.