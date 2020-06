17 year old Mario Landeros from Visalia who is winning awards with his animation features

Sonia Gomez from Sanger who created the Facebook group: "What the Fork Do I Make For Dinner?"

Xavier Hernandez from Woodlake who has gone from working in the fields to becoming a leader in STEM

ABC30 thanks our partner Camarena Health for sponsoring Localish Latino Life

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Creativity, culture and community are at the heart of a new ABC30 Localish special.Localish Latino Life airs Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 6:30 pm and is hosted by Action News anchor Graciela Moreno.The show is a hybrid of ABC30's Latino Life public affairs show which features local Latinos making positive contributions in Central California and ABC's Localish which features stories about good food, good people, and good living.Stories include:Watch more Localish stories here: ABC30.com/Localish Watch more Latino Life stories here: ABC30.com/LatinoLife