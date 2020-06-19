FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Creativity, culture and community are at the heart of a new ABC30 Localish special.
Localish Latino Life airs Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 6:30 pm and is hosted by Action News anchor Graciela Moreno.
The show is a hybrid of ABC30's Latino Life public affairs show which features local Latinos making positive contributions in Central California and ABC's Localish which features stories about good food, good people, and good living.
Stories include:17 year old Mario Landeros from Visalia who is winning awards with his animation featuresSonia Gomez from Sanger who created the Facebook group: "What the Fork Do I Make For Dinner?"Lety Valencia known as La Catrina de VisaliaXavier Hernandez from Woodlake who has gone from working in the fields to becoming a leader in STEMJoel Aguilar from Livingston who is turning heads with his eye-catching murals and other creations
