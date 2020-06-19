latino life

Localish Latino Life

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Creativity, culture and community are at the heart of a new ABC30 Localish special.

Localish Latino Life airs Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 6:30 pm and is hosted by Action News anchor Graciela Moreno.

The show is a hybrid of ABC30's Latino Life public affairs show which features local Latinos making positive contributions in Central California and ABC's Localish which features stories about good food, good people, and good living.

Stories include:
  • 17 year old Mario Landeros from Visalia who is winning awards with his animation features
  • Sonia Gomez from Sanger who created the Facebook group: "What the Fork Do I Make For Dinner?"
  • Lety Valencia known as La Catrina de Visalia
  • Xavier Hernandez from Woodlake who has gone from working in the fields to becoming a leader in STEM
  • Joel Aguilar from Livingston who is turning heads with his eye-catching murals and other creations

    • Watch more Localish stories here: ABC30.com/Localish
    Watch more Latino Life stories here: ABC30.com/LatinoLife

    ABC30 thanks our partner Camarena Health for sponsoring Localish Latino Life

    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    community & eventsabc30 communitylatino lifelocalish
    Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    LATINO LIFE
    Fresno doctor shares advice on preventing spread of germs
    Self-Help Enterprises has Emergency Services to get water to families
    Fresno NLPOA offering scholarships
    Latino Life: Local artist sparking interest with town's electrical boxes
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates