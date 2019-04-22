fishing

Here's how you could win thousands of dollars while fishing at Bass Lake

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If fishing is your sport, you might want to head to Bass Lake in the next couple weeks.

The annual Bass Lake Fishing Derby kicks off May 4 and May 5 with $55,000 on the line.

More than $1,000 tagged rainbow trout will be released into the lake prior to the tournament, each worth varying amounts, with two big catches worth $10,000 a piece.

Registration costs just $25 for adults and $10 for kids.

For more information on how to register, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsbass lakecompetitionfisheventsfishing
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FISHING
14-year-old boy lassos giant 6-foot-long sturgeon
Great white shark leaps from water to snatch fish: VIDEO
Fishermen reel in huge shark near Alcatraz
Fisherman reels in snake with teeth sunk into fish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News