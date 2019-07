Here's how you could win thousands of dollars while fishing at Bass Lake

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If fishing is your sport, you might want to head to Bass Lake in the next couple weeks.The annual Bass Lake Fishing Derby kicks off May 4 and May 5 with $55,000 on the line.More than $1,000 tagged rainbow trout will be released into the lake prior to the tournament, each worth varying amounts, with two big catches worth $10,000 a piece.Registration costs just $25 for adults and $10 for kids.For more information on how to register, click here