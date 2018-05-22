MADERA

Madera cancels annual Fourth of July spectacular

EMBED </>More Videos

Councilmembers voted to not pay for the annual holiday tradition, saying the decision came down to dollars. (KFSN)

By
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Madera city councilmembers voted to cancel this year's Fourth of July Spectacular and Golf Tournament, claiming there isn't enough money or manpower to put on the event.

The unanimous vote happened during the council's meeting on Wednesday.

District 6 Councilmember, Donald Holley, said they're struggling with a more than $1 million budget deficit, so there isn't enough money to burn.

"It's probably $1.5 million that we're in deficit, give or take. We're trying to save dollars. Hopefully, we can bounce back," Holley said.

Along with a budget deficit, Holley said several city departments are understaffed, so they don't have enough workers to hold the event.

The Parks and Community Services director, Mary Anne Seay, said four employees recently left the department, and they don't plan on hiring anyone to replace them anytime soon.

"We have fewer staff doing the same amount of work, so those are the things I would say factored into their decision," Seay said.

Richard Martinez plays in the annual golf tournament and believes the city should look at other avenues for funding rather than just canceling it altogether.

It's going to be something that a lot of people look forward to, and it's going to be missed," Martinez said.

Seay says the fireworks alone can cost up to $30,000. With the staff time and entertainment, the total cost for the event runs around $60,000.

"We're facing some budget challenges not only this year but in projected future years. Council didn't feel like it was wise to spend resources on a one-day event given the gravity of a budget issue," Seay said.

While Seay said they do raise a portion of money from fundraisers, there haven't been as many donors as usual. They can't afford to bridge the gap. She said they're looking into different ways to bring back the event next year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-events4th of july event4th of julyjuly 4thfireworksmaderaMadera
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MADERA
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Two people dead after being hit by car while fighting on roadway in Madera County
Missing woman found on her birthday
Special event held in Madera to honor victims of 9/11 attacks
Last day of the Madera District Fair
More madera
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News