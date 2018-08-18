Madera Police host "March against Meth" rally to help victims of addiction

In the North Valley, dozens of people showed up for a "March Against Meth" in Madera.The rally started at McNally Park and ended at Madera County Courthouse Park.The event was put on by the Madera Police Department to help those battling the addiction.In addition to offering help to people addicted to drugs, the event focused on tacking the gang problem in the city."Steps like this and programs like this affects changes in our community and communities across our nation need more of this," said Madera Police Department Chief Dino Lawson.After the rally, community members gathered for food, music, and fun.