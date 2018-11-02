EVENTS

Madera Pomegranate, Fruit and Nut Festival kicks off tomorrow

EMBED </>More Videos

Madera Pomegranate Festival kicks off tomorrow

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
The weather in the North Valley is going to be perfect this weekend for the Pomegranate, Fruit and Nut Festival.

Those who are into all things pomegranate should stop by tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Madera Fairgrounds.

There will be over 100 vendors and exhibitors, cooking demonstrations, live music and much more.

Even the BellaTori Family Train will be out there at the fairgrounds offering rides.

The event is being hosted by the Madera Chamber of Commerce Tourism Alliance Committee.

It's free to attend.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfruitfestivaleventscommunityMadera
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EVENTS
Too much Halloween candy? This dentist group buys it back, sends to military troops, first responders
KISS is coming to the Save Mart Center
Organization founded by Fresno State students in 1970s marks special milestone
Edison High School students take part in 'Women in Manufacturing Day'
More events
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Your Weekend
Madera County celebrates its 125th birthday
Too much Halloween candy? This dentist group buys it back, sends to military troops, first responders
Non-profit donates wheelchair costume to Kingsburg boy
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Firefighter injured battling large blaze at Tulare County cricket farm
Northeast Fresno church no longer polling place after complaints about 'Black Lives Matter' sign
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
'Enough is enough': Bay Area Google workers walk out in protest
Girl bites into pin in Halloween candy
Patients at Coalinga State Hospital attempt to write-in sex offender as council member
Uber driver accused of attempted kidnapping arrested in Santa Monica
Landlord in Texas places nails along fence to stop climbing dog
Show More
Queen Mary shuttle ride leaves passengers climbing out of windows
New details in case involving Parlier teen that was kidnapped, raped and robbed
City of Madera passes funding to help with animal overpopulation problem
Visalia DUI suspect causes five crashes in seven minutes
Carnival cruise passengers have scare when ship begins to tilt
More News