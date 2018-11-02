Madera Pomegranate, Fruit and Nut Festival kicks off tomorrow

The weather in the North Valley is going to be perfect this weekend for the Pomegranate, Fruit and Nut Festival.Those who are into all things pomegranate should stop by tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Madera Fairgrounds.There will be over 100 vendors and exhibitors, cooking demonstrations, live music and much more.Even the BellaTori Family Train will be out there at the fairgrounds offering rides.The event is being hosted by the Madera Chamber of Commerce Tourism Alliance Committee.It's free to attend.