Everyone at ABC30 believes great stories take kids to amazing places, grow their imaginations and teach them incredible things to prepare them for bright futures.
Too many children don't have books of their own - at home and at school. That makes it hard for them to read, learn and succeed.
Disney and ABC are donating up to one million books to children in need through their partnership with First Book. We invite you to join the annual "Magic of Storytelling" campaign now through March 31st. You can join in the magic of storytelling and help give stories that change lives.
See below for details on how to participate or go to MagicOfStorytelling.com to learn more.
