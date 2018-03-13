FRESNO STATE

Major land acquisition has a Fresno church excited about its vision to better serve local youth

EMBED </>More Videos

Brad Bell is the founding pastor of the Well Community Church which is located down the street on Maple and Nees. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
From a home built on 200 acres in 1950, the late Earl and Muriel Smittcamp and their family built a business empire. The peaches are coming into bloom at Wawona Ranch and Wawona Packing.

"Instead of growing peaches, we want to grow people," said Founding Pastor of Well Community Church Brad Bell.

The church is located down the street on Maple and Nees. He knew all about the Smittcamp scholarship at Fresno State, even the $10 million donations Bob Smittcamp's family recently made to Community Regional Medical Center.

A few months ago the pastor pitched his own proposal.

"So what we said is hey, you have invested so much in education and healthcare. We'd like to come at it from another side. What if we invest in the spiritual life of the next generation. We're dealing with a generation that is lacking hope," said Bell.

He sees the 50-acre parcel which includes the historic home and carousel as not only the future site of the Well Church but a place where young people can gather.

"So green space, recreational space, outdoor airnasiums like a gym without walls," said Bell.

The parcel located across the street from Buchanan High is worth about $18 million. Bell was surprised to learn his prayer would be answered by the Smittcamp family.

"It's a partnership together and the family's been exceedingly generous with us. We're working out the final details of that. But for us the family's been kind enough to partner with us in developing this property," said Bell.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventschurchdonationsfresno state
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO STATE
Fresno State prepares for Mountain West Opener against Nevada
Bulldogs rout Rockets 49-27 in final non-conference game
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Big names are coming to the Save Mart Center
More fresno state
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News