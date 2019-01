Make ceramics or laugh with Tim Allen this weekend

WINE AND CERAMICS

TIM ALLEN AT THE SAROYAN

BEER AND CHURRO NIGHT

SANDWICHES FOR CAMP FIRE VICTIMS

As we head into the second weekend of 2019, there is plenty for everyone to do.Here are a few ways you can spend your weekend.Get your friends and head to Visalia for a night of Wine and Ceramics at Clay Cafe.Learn to decorate a wine bottle dish tray that can be used for whatever you like.This is a prepaid event and costs $20. You'll also get a free glass.Tim Allen takes the stage this Saturday at the Saroyan theater.Don't miss his hilarious take on day-to-day life that is sure to make it a memorable night.Join him as he humorously asks and pokes fun at life's big questions.Tickets start at $70.Tactical Ops Brewing is crafting a night of delicious treats.This Saturday, head to Clovis for Beer and Churro night.Rubia's Gourmet Churros is coming out to serve up a mix of gourmet creations.Tactical Ops says Churros combined with a stout are quite amazing!Grab a tri-tip sandwich this Sunday to help a community in need.Paradise in Butte County is still recovering from the deadly camp fire.From 8 to 1 pm St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Fresno will be selling the sandwiches for $10. You also can get chips and a drink.