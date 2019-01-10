Make ceramics or laugh with Tim Allen this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --As we head into the second weekend of 2019, there is plenty for everyone to do.
Here are a few ways you can spend your weekend.
WINE AND CERAMICS
Get your friends and head to Visalia for a night of Wine and Ceramics at Clay Cafe.
Learn to decorate a wine bottle dish tray that can be used for whatever you like.
This is a prepaid event and costs $20. You'll also get a free glass.
TIM ALLEN AT THE SAROYAN
Tim Allen takes the stage this Saturday at the Saroyan theater.
Don't miss his hilarious take on day-to-day life that is sure to make it a memorable night.
Join him as he humorously asks and pokes fun at life's big questions.
Tickets start at $70.
BEER AND CHURRO NIGHT
Tactical Ops Brewing is crafting a night of delicious treats.
This Saturday, head to Clovis for Beer and Churro night.
Rubia's Gourmet Churros is coming out to serve up a mix of gourmet creations.
Tactical Ops says Churros combined with a stout are quite amazing!
SANDWICHES FOR CAMP FIRE VICTIMS
Grab a tri-tip sandwich this Sunday to help a community in need.
Paradise in Butte County is still recovering from the deadly camp fire.
From 8 to 1 pm St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Fresno will be selling the sandwiches for $10. You also can get chips and a drink.