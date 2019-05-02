'Mall to Hall' ride creates awareness for cyclists on local roads

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5281004" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cyclist from all over the Fresno area gathered at Manchester Center for the annual "Mall to Hall Ride" Wednesday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cyclist from all over the Fresno area gathered at Manchester Center for the annual "Mall to Hall Ride" Wednesday Morning.SkyView30 was there when the 3.5-mile ride began on Blackstone Avenue, the ride finished at City Hall in Downtown Fresno.This is the 18th year for the annual ride organized by the Fresno County Bicycle Coalition."It is super important for the city of Fresno. As the city of Fresno grows with our population and with the population more people are going to be out on the road," said Anthony Tea Gonzales, Fresno County Bicycle Coalition.Fresno Police provided an escort for the cyclists. Some ride on a regular basis while others were along just for the fun.But all agree this event brings awareness for drivers to share the road with cyclists and vice versa."Make it safer for a cyclist, create awareness for the drivers to let them know that cyclist are out there. Give us our three feet so we are not getting buzzed by cars," said Craig Erker, Cyclist.Advocates say riding your bike whether at an event, to the store or to work can save you money, help the environment and benefit your health.Wednesday's ride is just one of several this month, another is the "Million Mile Challenge," riders can log their miles with other riders in the Central Valley to hit one million miles together by the end of May."It is the ride that accumulates all kinds of miles together with all your fellow cyclist for a bigger cause to show that cycling is happening in the Central Valley," said Gonzales.More than 50 people participated in Wednesday's "Mall to Hall Ride" and organizers say the event is growing each year.