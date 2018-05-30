TULARE COUNTY

Man shot and killed in front of son near Tulare

EMBED </>More Videos

Adam Hernandez was shot and killed in front of son in the middle of a street in Tulare. (KFSN)

By
TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) --
Tulare County Sheriff's Office deputies shut down Road 228 near Tulare for hours Wednesday as they investigated a deadly shooting that happened in the middle of the street.

They say they were called out to the shooting at around 8:30 a.m., and when they arrived, paramedics were performing CPR on the victim, identified as 41-year-old Adam Hernandez.

He was brought to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators believe Hernandez and his son were sitting in a truck and at some point, they stepped out and got into an argument with a suspect or suspects.

Then someone shot Hernandez in the street, in front of a home.

As part of their investigation, sheriff's detectives tried to speak to neighbors but didn't have much luck.

"Either people aren't home, or people aren't really talking," TCSO Media Specialist Ashley Ritchie said.

Action News spoke briefly with Hernandez's father over the phone.

He says the family can't believe what happened and described his son as a hard-worker and good father.

He said that his grandson, who was there when his father was shot, is in shock.

This is Tulare County's seventh homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventstularetulare countytulare county sheriff's officecrimeshootinghomicideTulareTulare County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TULARE COUNTY
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Porterville police officer arrested for annoying or molesting a minor resigns
Tulare County Church Pastor didn't report graffiti, but an Officer spotted it and decided to do something about it
One of Tulare County's top 10 most wanted fugitives now behind bars
Tulare County proposes to strengthen rules on commercial dog kennels
More tulare county
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News