Man shot and killed in front of son near Tulare

Tulare County Sheriff's Office deputies shut down Road 228 near Tulare for hours Wednesday as they investigated a deadly shooting that happened in the middle of the street.They say they were called out to the shooting at around 8:30 a.m., and when they arrived, paramedics were performing CPR on the victim, identified as 41-year-old Adam Hernandez.He was brought to a hospital, where he died.Investigators believe Hernandez and his son were sitting in a truck and at some point, they stepped out and got into an argument with a suspect or suspects.Then someone shot Hernandez in the street, in front of a home.As part of their investigation, sheriff's detectives tried to speak to neighbors but didn't have much luck."Either people aren't home, or people aren't really talking," TCSO Media Specialist Ashley Ritchie said.Action News spoke briefly with Hernandez's father over the phone.He says the family can't believe what happened and described his son as a hard-worker and good father.He said that his grandson, who was there when his father was shot, is in shock.This is Tulare County's seventh homicide of the year.Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.