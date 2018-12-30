Many come out for car showdown to celebrate Hmong New Year

Souped up cars lined parts of the Fresno Fairgrounds to help celebrate the Hmong New Year.The winter car showdown had dozens of modified and upgraded performance cars for people to check out.There were even motorcycles and antique vehicles as well.Organizers say the event is a great way for people all over to take part in the cultural celebration."The main idea is to kinda bridge between the Hmong culture... see what our culture is all about yes we love cars," said organizer Cherpeek Lee.Awards, raffles, and cash prices were also handed out to those who won "Best of Show."