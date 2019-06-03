Many gather in Downtown Fresno to learn more about Alzheimer's Disease, dementia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Alzheimer's Disease is the third leading cause of death in California.Saturday, families gathered in Downtown Fresno to learn more about dementia.The Central Valley Alzheimer's Caregiver and Wellness Conference was held at UCSF Fresno.Attendees were connected with resources and local medical experts educated families about symptoms and treatment.The conference was offered in Spanish for guests in attendance."Latinos have a higher incidence of getting Alzheimer's Disease," said Stella De La Peña with Alzheimer's Association. "They are two times more likely to get Alzheimer's Disease than any other nationality, so it's important to increase awareness and to make sure we have services in the community that can help them."Action News anchor Graciela Moreno emceed the conference along with Univision host Lupita Lomeli.ABC30 is a proud sponsor.