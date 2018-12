Dozens came out to celebrate the holiday spirit at Fiesta Navidena at Pardini's Banquet Hall in Northwest Fresno.The event featured a Champagne brunch and a fashion show displaying styles from the U.S. and Mexico.Action News Anchor Tony Cabrera emceed the event and his beautiful daughter Cozette came down the runway like a natural.Fiesta Navidena is organized by the Fresno County League of Mexican American Women and proceeds help fund scholarships for local students.