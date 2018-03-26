March for Our Lives: Fresno community stands in solidarity, action against gun violence

Community leaders and student speakers took the podium at today's rally to amplify their message saying enough is enough."It's not whether you're a republican and democrat. This is about safety a universal human right and we really hope we can bring people together and hopefully Congress will do the same after seeing and hearing us," said Elizabeth Grubb, student.A march around the campus followed the rally.Voter registration booths were on hand in the hopes people get involved.Organizers started working on the event five weeks ago and say they owe the large turnout to the power of social media.