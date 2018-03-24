MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

MARCH FOR OUR LIVES: Hundreds took the streets in Visalia in support of stricter gun laws

EMBED </>More Videos

Children were leading the march towards stronger gun control. (KFSN)

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Children were leading the march towards stronger gun control because they said they are tired of waiting for adults to do the right thing.

"We're out here to protest gun violence and to make sure all kids feel safe at school," said Sloane Vanciel.

The feeling has faded away with awareness, according to University Preparatory High School student Vanciel.

They are fighting to change the laws and if the lawmakers won't do it, they plan to change the lawmakers.

"We are the next generation to vote. We are going to be voting the politicians who don't support us out of office and getting in people who do want to protect kids and do want to make sure our schools are safe for learning," said Vanciel.

For a mile along Mooney Boulevard, they spread the message, marching literally to the beat of their own drum.



The music of this march is much the same as they are hearing from peers across the country, and it is not just children delivering the demands.

An Exeter couple joined in the chorus, even though they are gun owners with a concealed weapons permit.

"We're law-abiding, second amendment supporting people. We just are tired of 18th-century laws for these crazy assault weapons on the street now," said Shanna Tashjian.

Shanna and Jeff Tashjian have five kids, and they brought Harrison and Trevor along, hoping their voices can help.

"Come up with some ideas on kids not having to worry about going to school," said Tashjian.

And with adults backing them up, the kids are leading with their legs, their ideas, their voices, and eventually their votes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsmass shootingvisaliaschool shootingschool safetyMarch for Our LivesVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES
Weapons banned during Trump, Pence NRA appearance
March for our Lives organizers plan weekend town halls with local lawmakers
Galvanized by Parkland, teens nationwide organize gun safety town halls
March for Our Lives organizers reveal movement's next step
Debunked falsehoods about Parkland shooting
More March for Our Lives
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News