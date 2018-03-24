MARCH FOR OUR LIVES: Hundreds took the streets in Visalia in support of stricter gun laws

Children were leading the march towards stronger gun control because they said they are tired of waiting for adults to do the right thing."We're out here to protest gun violence and to make sure all kids feel safe at school," said Sloane Vanciel.The feeling has faded away with awareness, according to University Preparatory High School student Vanciel.They are fighting to change the laws and if the lawmakers won't do it, they plan to change the lawmakers."We are the next generation to vote. We are going to be voting the politicians who don't support us out of office and getting in people who do want to protect kids and do want to make sure our schools are safe for learning," said Vanciel.For a mile along Mooney Boulevard, they spread the message, marching literally to the beat of their own drum.The music of this march is much the same as they are hearing from peers across the country, and it is not just children delivering the demands.An Exeter couple joined in the chorus, even though they are gun owners with a concealed weapons permit."We're law-abiding, second amendment supporting people. We just are tired of 18th-century laws for these crazy assault weapons on the street now," said Shanna Tashjian.Shanna and Jeff Tashjian have five kids, and they brought Harrison and Trevor along, hoping their voices can help."Come up with some ideas on kids not having to worry about going to school," said Tashjian.And with adults backing them up, the kids are leading with their legs, their ideas, their voices, and eventually their votes.