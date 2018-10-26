MAYA CINEMAS

Maya Cinemas showing a new film from the Philippines

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
On a day when theaters across the country typically debut big box office movies.

Maya Cinemas in Northeast Fresno is releasing an up and coming Filipino flick called 'First Love.'

The film has already gained critical acclaim in Southeast Asia but is still new to American audiences.

Members from the local Filipino community are coming out in droves to watch it.

Friday afternoon's first showing was a big hit for moviegoers.

"If local families wanted to watch a film like 'First Love' in the past they'd have to drive to the Bay Area or Southern California," said Maya Cinemas representative Alex Mendes.

But not anymore and it's all part of Maya's latest business plan.

Take foreign or low budget films that would not normally play in Fresno and invite the public.

"We feature Christian films as well. We just finished Olay Mexico Film festival. We are very community-based and we want to give back to the community that supports us as well," said Mendes.

'First Love' follows the story of a businessman named Nick who falls in love with a woman in need of a heart transplant.

Realizing they're perfect for each other, they decide to take risks together, while working on a fresh start at life.

The movie features English subtitles and is made up of an entire Filipino cast.
