Meals delivered to Fresno police officers as thank you for service

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police officers across the city were treated to a warm dinner as a thank you for serving the community during the coronavirus outbreak.Thursday night, State Center Community College District trustee Annalisa Perea delivered meals to more than 200 officers at the northeast, central and southwest offices.Perea and three local unions donated the meals.Perea said she wanted to do something special for the officers who have help her in times of need and for risking their lives to keep the community safe."I've had to call the police, so I know what it's like to need an officer and have them show up and be there. These men and women of the department show up every day, and they're ready to serve us," she said.The meal delivery also supported Bobby Salazar's in the Tower District.Next Wednesday, they'll make deliveries to the northwest and southeast policing districts.