Memorial Day event at Woodward Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --People across the country gathered Monday morning to remember those who lost their lives defending the United States.
On this Memorial Day, one of these ceremonies was held at Woodward Park in Northeast Fresno.
Dozens came out to honor the men and woman who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
This service is put on by Vietnam Veterans of America, William G. Camp Memorial Chapter 933.
The event started with the playing of taps and closed with the song of remembrance.
