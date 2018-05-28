MEMORIAL DAY

Memorial Day event at Woodward Park

People across the country gathered Monday morning to remember those who lost their lives defending the United States. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
People across the country gathered Monday morning to remember those who lost their lives defending the United States.

On this Memorial Day, one of these ceremonies was held at Woodward Park in Northeast Fresno.

WATCH: Full ceremony at Woodward Park

Dozens came out to honor the men and woman who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

This service is put on by Vietnam Veterans of America, William G. Camp Memorial Chapter 933.

The event started with the playing of taps and closed with the song of remembrance.

WATCH: Playing of the song of remembrance
