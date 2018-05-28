MEMORIAL DAY

Memorial Day events in the Valley

Many Memorial Day events are taking place across the Valley. Below is a list of events to help you honor our brave men and woman.

Carry the Load

TIME
7:30 a.m.

WHERE
The walk begins at Clovis Hills Community Church at 10590 N Willow

INFO
Clovis Hills Military Ministry is hosting the Carry The Load 10k walk to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day and to honor our fallen from Buchanan High School. Early online registration is encouraged at CarryTheLoad.org by choosing the Clovis Rally or you may register at 7:00am at the May 28th event.

Clovis Memorial Day Ceremony

TIME
8:00 a.m. - Events start
9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. - Memorial Day Service

WHERE
Clovis Veterans Memorial District

INFO
The Clovis Veterans Memorial District (CVMD) hosts its annual Memorial Day activities and takes part in cemetery services to honor those who have paid the ultimate price for freedom. CVMD plans to bring together community members to enjoy a car show, patriotic concert program and complimentary luncheon.

Kingsburg Memorial Day Ceremony

TIME
9:00 a.m.

WHERE
Kingsburg Cemetery

VA Hospital Memorial Day Veterans Appreciation Picnic

TIME

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE
VA Hospital at 2615 E. Clinton Ave.

The VA Central California Health Care System, through the generous sponsorship of AMVETS Post 99 Fresno/Madera, will hold a special Memorial Day Veterans Appreciation Picnic and Family Event

The Veterans Appreciation Picnic is free to all Veterans and their families. There will be activities for all ages, door prizes, guest speakers, and lunch will be provided at no cost.

Avenue of Flags and Visalia District Cemetery Ceremony

TIME
10:00 a.m.

WHERE
Visalia District Cemetery,
1300 West Goshen Avenue

INFO
On Saturday, May 26, 2018, starting at 7:00 a.m., volunteers place nearly 4,000 small American flags on every veteran's grave in the cemetery.

The Memorial Day program at the cemetery begins at 10:00 a.m. Which includes:

-Presentation of the colors by Naval Sea Cadets

-Stories of service by two World War II veterans

- Music and song by Golden West High School

- Laying of memorial wreaths,

- Release of peace and remembrance doves
- Rifle salute

- Taps

Annual Memorial Day Celebration at the Fresno Memorial Gardens

TIME

11:00 a.m.

WHERE
Fresno Memorial Gardens
175 South Cornelia Ave
Fresno, CA 93706

INFO
The event will last about one and a half hours, and will feature speakers from throughout the Valley. The flags will be raised at 7:00 a.m. and retired at 5:00 p.m.

Woodward Park Sunrise Service

TIME
5:45 a.m.

WHERE
Lakewood Picnic Shelter, 7775 N. Friant Road, Fresno,
559-974-2503.

INFO
Park fees have been waived and refreshments will be served.

Roeding Park Memorial Day Ceremony - VFW

TIME
9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

WHERE:
890 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno,
559-275-6318

INFO
A service will be held by the VFW Nisei Liberty Post 3869 that will include honor roll, placing of the wreath, placing of the flag, benediction, taps and a closing address.
