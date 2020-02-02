Community & Events

Memorial held for 3 Tulare County babies who died without families

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the South Valley, three babies who died in Tulare County without families were buried with more than 100 siblings.

Organizers at the Visalia Public Cemetery held a memorial service at their Garden of Innocence this morning.

Babies Alondra, Logan and Aubrey are the three latest children who were found abandoned or left unidentified.

Saturday, they were given a loving goodbye from the crowd.
