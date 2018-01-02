MERCED COUNTY

Merced City Council releasing Measure V funds, can begin fixing potholes and repairing sidewalks

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Merced City Council will reallocate $503,023 in Measure V funding during its meeting Tuesday night, according to a press release. This will allow the Public Works Department to begin fixing potholes and repairing unsafe sidewalks.

Measure V is the half-cent sales tax measure approved by Merced County voters in November 2016 to fund transportation improvements. The measure set aside 80-percent of the available funds for local transportation projects and 20-percent for alternative modes projects.

The City said it is beginning a Pavement Management System that will evaluate road conditions and recommend specific treatments needed to improve roads throughout the City.

The Council will meet in closed session at 5:00 p.m. to talk with labor negotiators and real property negotiators. The meeting will then start at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the second floor of the Merced Civic Center.

City Council meetings are streamed live on the Internet.
