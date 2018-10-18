Millions across CA participate in Great California Shakeout Drill

Millions of people across the state participated in the tenth annual Great California Shakeout Drill.At 10:18 a.m. on Thursday, schools and businesses practiced how to "drop, cover and hold on" during an earthquake.Scientists say there is a 99 percent chance a magnitude 6.7 or greater quake will hit our state within the next 30 years.One of the best ways to survive is by being prepared.Safety experts say knowing what to do when the ground shakes should be instinctive for all of us.The California Earthquake Authority also offers a grant program to help home owners looking to retrofit older homes.