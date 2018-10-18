SAFETY

Millions across CA participate in Great California Shakeout Drill

EMBED </>More Videos

Millions of people across the state participated in the tenth annual Great California Shakeout Drill.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Millions of people across the state participated in the tenth annual Great California Shakeout Drill.

At 10:18 a.m. on Thursday, schools and businesses practiced how to "drop, cover and hold on" during an earthquake.

Scientists say there is a 99 percent chance a magnitude 6.7 or greater quake will hit our state within the next 30 years.

One of the best ways to survive is by being prepared.

Safety experts say knowing what to do when the ground shakes should be instinctive for all of us.

The California Earthquake Authority also offers a grant program to help home owners looking to retrofit older homes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsearthquakesafety
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SAFETY
Safety remains number one priority for Big Fresno Fair officials and Fresno Police
Policy for youth safety is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
OC hotel's glass shower suddenly explodes, injures woman
More safety
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Valley Golf Center raising money for Breast Cancer awareness month
Trailblazers for Prosperity Awards Luncheon
Stand with LGBTQ youth, wear purple on Oct. 18
2018 marks record breaking attendance at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Two Orosi men arrested for hanging dogs and beating them to death
San Jose Archdiocese releases list of priests accused of molesting children
Fresno man safe after being carjacked and kidnapped
Fire officials investigate West Central Fresno fire that leaves family without home
Early morning officer-involved shooting in Northeast Fresno
FAMILY FOUND: Woman ditches 2-year-old at stranger's door
'NOT HIS FAULT' Family concerned for Astros fan's safety
How to win the lottery: Mega Millions myths busted
Show More
Parts of Temperance Avenue closed for construction
FBI agent who shot man on dance floor arraigned today
Man arrested after police find assault rifles in Southeast Fresno
Porterville man convicted of murdering 3-month old son
Fan at center of controversial call: 'They should've stepped up'
More News